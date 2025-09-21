Not necessarily India's gain: Investor responds to Amitabh Kant on H-1B fee hike

The U.S. decision to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas has triggered panic and stirred debate over how it will impact Indian techies. While some see it as a major blow to American innovation, others see a window of opportunity for India’s technology and startup ecosystem.

Many skilled Indians who might have gone abroad could now consider staying or returning, but experts warn that the benefits for India are not guaranteed.

“It is critical how India responds to these tailwinds offered on a silver platter! America’s loss is NOT necessarily India’s gain. Talented Indians will be much sought after in other countries," tweeted Siddharth Desai, an investor and MD at Kishor Pumps. Desai emphasised that India must act carefully to ensure it can really make the most of this moment.

For India to gain, we must work on:

- Ease of living: Reform urban governance… https://t.co/dr9yCgQQUg — Siddharth Desai (@SiddharthDesai) September 20, 2025

His tweet was in response to former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who had highlighted the potential benefits of the U.S policy. Kant said, "By slamming the door on global talent, America pushes the next wave of labs, patents, innovation and startups to Bangalore and Hyderabad, Pune and Gurgaon. India’s finest Doctors, engineers, scientists, innovators have an opportunity to contribute to India’s growth & progress towards #ViksitBharat. America’s loss will be India's gain."

Desai pointed out that for India to truly benefit, it needs to focus on key areas such as making cities more livable through better governance, providing practical education and skills to the growing workforce, and reducing regulatory hurdles for businesses and industries. He warned that without addressing these issues, India could miss the chance to turn this wave of talent into real growth, as many skilled professionals may still look to other countries for opportunities.

The H-1B visa fee of $100,000 would apply only to new applicants, a White House official clarified on Saturday. The clarification came a day after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation raising the fee on the visas used by companies to hire workers from overseas, including from India, to live and work in the US.

"This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. "Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter."