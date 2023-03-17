ODI cricket should adopt a new format as the old one is getting boring, predictable, says Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said that to make the ODI cricket a bit more interesting, the cricket association can introduce a new format where the ODIs are split into four quarters of 25 overs each. He added that the teams can play 25 overs first and then reverse it again.

"Coming to the second bit, we should be playing 25 overs first. Divide it into 4 halves, like in Test cricket. In Test cricket you have 20 wickets, here you only have 10 wickets. If you are dismissed, you are out of the game for the next 25 overs as well. You can't come back and bat,” Tendulkar said while speaking at the India Today Conclave 2023 on Friday.

Adding context to his observation, Tendulkar said: "Why I am saying this because we played a tournament in Sri Lanka where we played 118 overs without any result. On the first day, Sri Lanka batted first and we played 10 overs, the match was rained out. The match was again called off on the following day. We almost played 118 overs without any result. Here, if you have 25 overs and the other side comes and bats 25 overs, here at least each side has completed 25 overs.”

Stressing that the current ODI format has become predictable and boring, Tendulkar said there has to be a balance in playing the matches going forward.

"Right now, the game is becoming too predictable. From 15th over to 40th over, there is not enough momentum. There are not enough eyeballs. It's getting boring. How do we balance that out?”

He further said the use of two new balls and modern-day fielding restrictions are making ODI cricket difficult for bowlers and, thereby, taking away the balance between bat and ball.

The ICC has played down concerns over the diminishing importance of ODI cricket, highlighting that countries across the world are scheduling a "healthy" number of ODIs. However, the increase in the franchise-based T20 leagues across the world and the cramped cricket calendar have forced pundits and former cricketers to raise questions about the relevance of the ODI format.