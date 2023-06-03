Odisha train accident: Heartbreaking video of father looking for son among dead bodies goes viral

A heart-wrenching video of a grieving father searching for his son among the victims of the Odisha train tragedy has now gone viral. He can be seen surrounded by a lot of dead bodies and is trying to manoeuvre his way around them. "This is heartbreaking. A father looking for his son among the dead. #OdishaTrainAccident," the tweet read.

"I literally cried, my Throat is hurting now," a twitter user replied on seeing the video. "Just heartbreaking... hope he finds his son healthy...," another tweet said.

In a devastating incident that took place on Friday evening at approximately 7 pm, the 12841 Shalimar-Coromandel Express collided with a goods train at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district. The collision resulted in the loss of nearly 300 lives, while approximately 900 people sustained injuries.

According to the joint inspection report on the tragic Balasore train accident, the primary cause of the mishap was identified as a signal failure.

The report stated, "The signal was initially given and then withdrawn for the up main line of train 12841. However, the train mistakenly entered a loop line and collided with a goods train, which was positioned on the up-loop line. Consequently, the train derailed from the track. In the meantime, train 12864 passed through the downward main line, causing two coaches to derail and capsize."

Following the completion of the rescue operation for the Coromandel Express derailment and the subsequent accident, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the commencement of restoration work.On a visit to the accident site on Saturday, Minister Vaishnaw ordered a thorough investigation to ascertain the precise reasons behind the rail accident. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for the South East Circle, operating under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, will conduct the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised stringent action against any found guilty. "Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty in the train accident incident. No one will be spared," Modi said.