scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal on Narayana Murthy's 70 hours work week remark: 'Fully in sync'

Feedback

Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal on Narayana Murthy's 70 hours work week remark: 'Fully in sync'

Murthy sparked widespread debate last October when he suggested that India's work culture needs to change and that young professionals should be prepared to work 70 hours a week.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aggarwal noted that Murthy's return was necessary due to the state of Infosys at the time. Aggarwal noted that Murthy's return was necessary due to the state of Infosys at the time.

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has backed Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's advice advocating a 70-hour workweek for young professionals.

In an interview to a news agency, Aggarwal was asked about Murthy's 70-hour workweek recommendation and his return as Executive Chairman in 2013 after retiring in 2011. 

Related Articles

Aggarwal noted that Murthy's return was necessary due to the state of Infosys at the time.

"I fully align with Murthy's direction to the youth. He had to come back because of the challenges his company faced, and he successfully turned it around. Since then, even Nandan Nilekani has returned in a non-executive chairman role and further contributed," Aggarwal said.

Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder and non-executive Chairman of Infosys, is also credited with launching Aadhaar. "When Nandan returned, Infosys also experienced significant growth. It's like a parental connection; you're always tied to your company," Aggarwal added.

Discussing his own entrepreneurial journey, Aggarwal said, "I'm still relatively young, and as an entrepreneur, you never let go. You bring in professional management for day-to-day operations, but you remain emotionally and strategically involved."

Murthy sparked widespread debate last October when he suggested that India's work culture needs to change and that young professionals should be prepared to work 70 hours a week.

Published on: Jul 07, 2024, 11:17 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement