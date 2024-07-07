Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal on Narayana Murthy's 70 hours work week remark: 'Fully in sync'

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has backed Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's advice advocating a 70-hour workweek for young professionals.

In an interview to a news agency, Aggarwal was asked about Murthy's 70-hour workweek recommendation and his return as Executive Chairman in 2013 after retiring in 2011.

Aggarwal noted that Murthy's return was necessary due to the state of Infosys at the time.

"I fully align with Murthy's direction to the youth. He had to come back because of the challenges his company faced, and he successfully turned it around. Since then, even Nandan Nilekani has returned in a non-executive chairman role and further contributed," Aggarwal said.

Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder and non-executive Chairman of Infosys, is also credited with launching Aadhaar. "When Nandan returned, Infosys also experienced significant growth. It's like a parental connection; you're always tied to your company," Aggarwal added.

Discussing his own entrepreneurial journey, Aggarwal said, "I'm still relatively young, and as an entrepreneur, you never let go. You bring in professional management for day-to-day operations, but you remain emotionally and strategically involved."

Murthy sparked widespread debate last October when he suggested that India's work culture needs to change and that young professionals should be prepared to work 70 hours a week.