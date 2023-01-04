'Old me ko hi behtar karte rehna hai': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal shares fortune cookie he found with his chai

Gone are the days when people made “new year, new me” resolutions. The in-vogue thing to do now are “new year, old me” resolutions. And from the looks of it, Vedanta Resources Ltd Founder and Chairman, Anil Agarwal, is quite in tune with the latest trend too. In a LinkedIn post, Agarwal said that it is now time to improve the ‘old me’.

He said in the post: “Got a fortune cookie with my chai today - ‘new year new me’ wala qissa hua puraana, old me ko hi behtar karte rehna hai asli khazana…” (New year new me is an old tale now, to improve old me is the real treasure)

Agarwal shared a picture of himself holding the fortune cookie note that read, “You are not what you’ve done. You are what you keep doing.”

Netizens took to his post to commend the industrialist on his thoughts. While many found the post and Agarwal’s thoughts impressive, many agreed that it does not matter what one has done but it is important to recognise what one keeps doing.

Anil Agarwal, who is quite active on social media, is known for his simplistic take on life. In a recent post, Agarwal had said that he remembers going to Renukoot from Bihar when he was 16, and he had a dream to set up a factory there. Years later, he met Biju Patnaik, who was the Chief Minister of Odisha then. Gradually, over the years, the company invested Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha.

He said that they are building the largest Aluminium Park in the country. “Now it is your turn to build what you are passionate about. Here's to Odisha moving from the aluminium capital of India to the aluminium capital of the world…” he said in the post.

