On spinning pitch, Sidhu is run out. Here’s what Twitter expects him to do next

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has lost the Amritsar East seat, confirmed the Election Commission on Thursday. AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevanjyot Kaur defeated Sidhu by a margin of 6,750 votes. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia who also contested from the seat came third.
Sidhu and his party, the Indian National Congress, have been bested in the Punjab Assembly Elections by the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP has taken lead in 91 of the 117 assembly seats after the initial rounds of counting of votes on Thursday. With this, Bhagwant Mann is all set to be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Punjab.
Earlier on Thursday, Sidhu took to Twitter to congratulate AAP for its performance. "The voice of the people is the voice of God. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab... Congratulations to AAP,"
With Sidhu defeated in Punjab, what many netizens are asking is what is the former cricketer going to do next. Sindh has had a history of changing parties. He had entered politics with the BJP in 2004. Later, he left the BJP and founded his own party Awaz-e-Punjab in 2016. However, the party didn't fair too well and Sidhu ended up joining the Congress in 2017.
Now, with Congress defeated in Assembly Elections 2022, some Twitterati are clowning on Sidhu, expecting him to switch parties again.
On the other hand, some Netizens expect Sidhu to step back into the entertainment industry. Sidhu had served as the judge on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for many years, before stepping down in 2019. He was replaced by Archana Puran Singh. Many now expect Sidhu to return to the show. Twitterati have already started sharing memes about how Archna Puran Singh's job might be in danger from Sidhu.
AAP's CM candidate from Dhuri, Bhagwant Mann has won with a margin of 58,206 votes. Mann has stated that the oath-taking ceremony of the new Punjab cabinet will be held at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
