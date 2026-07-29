Once abandoned, now reborn: Andhra's iconic Havelock Bridge is set to become a must-visit spot

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Heritage revival with modern attractions

The project, part of the Akhanda Godavari Project, aims to blend conservation with tourism through a wide range of features, including an AI-powered Time Travel Tunnel, Aquarium Tunnel, Hologram Zoo, Space Gallery, heritage decks, light-and-laser shows, cultural performance stages, selfie points, food courts and a ropeway.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said the plan would protect the bridge’s legacy while giving the city a major tourism landmark.

“The revamp of Havelock Bridge will preserve an engineering marvel while giving Rajamahendravaram a landmark tourism destination,” Durgesh said. “Once on the verge of disappearing, the Havelock Bridge is now poised to become a symbol of heritage conservation and modern development, placing Rajamahendravaram City prominently on India’s tourism map.”

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Push for regional tourism

Rajahmundry Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had taken the initiative to convert the bridge into a major attraction under the Akhanda Godavari Project.

The makeover is expected to give renewed attention to one of Andhra Pradesh’s best-known heritage structures while boosting tourism activity in Rajamahendravaram ahead of the 2027 Pushkarams.