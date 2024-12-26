'One typo, Rs 21 crore gone': Computer operator with Rs 13,000 salary buys 4BHK flat for girlfriend

A 23-year-old computer operator with a Rs 13,000 monthly salary allegedly embezzled a staggering Rs 21 crore from a state-run sports complex in Maharashtra, funding a life of luxury that included high-end cars, a plush 4 BHK apartment for his girlfriend, and even diamond-studded glasses.

Harshal Kumar Kshirsagar, a contractual staffer at the divisional sports complex in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, remains at large. Authorities have arrested his colleague for allegedly aiding him in the elaborate scheme.

Harshal reportedly used an outdated letterhead from the sports complex to request a critical change with the bank: he altered the email address linked to the organization’s account, substituting a single letter. This new email gave him full access to the bank’s one-time passwords and account notifications.

With the internet banking facility activated, Harshal executed his plan between July and December, transferring Rs 21.6 crore into 13 separate bank accounts. The money trail led investigators to a spree of extravagant purchases, including a Rs 1.2 crore BMW, a Rs 1.3 crore SUV, and a BMW bike worth Rs 32 lakh. He also bought a luxury apartment near the airport and ordered diamond-studded eyewear for his girlfriend, police said.

The fraud unraveled when a sports department official detected discrepancies and filed a complaint. "Two accused have been arrested, and one is on the run. The investigation has revealed luxury vehicles, a high-end apartment, and gold ornaments linked to the siphoned money," a senior police official was quoted as saying in an NDTV report.

Authorities are now working to trace Harshal’s whereabouts while reviewing documents tied to the accounts used. The seized luxury vehicles and ongoing searches highlight the scale of the operation.

Police suspect the possibility of more individuals being complicit in the heist, which has sent shockwaves across the state’s sports administration.