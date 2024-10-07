'Only hiring Indians!...': Canadian woman makes explosive charge against Tim Hortons

A Canadian woman’s viral post has ignited a firestorm on social media after she claimed that she was fired from Tim Hortons for calling out alleged discriminatory hiring practices.

She accused the company of favoring Indian immigrants, sparking a heated debate over workplace fairness and inclusion.

In a post shared by Klaus Arminius on X, which has racked up more than 4.5 million views, the woman alleged that Indian managers at her Tim Hortons location were hiring only fellow Indian immigrants, creating an unfair work environment.

When she confronted management about it, she says she was shown the door.

The controversy comes as Canada grapples with an immigration surge and new restrictions from the Trudeau government, further fueling discussions about diversity in the workplace.

The post has drawn a flood of reactions online. While some criticized the alleged favoritism, others defended the right of qualified immigrants to secure jobs.

"You can't blame immigrants for getting hired if they're qualified," one user wrote. Another chimed in, saying, "There are laws against this kind of hiring practice—she should sue."

Tim Hortons has yet to respond to the allegations. Meanwhile, the debate rages on, with some recalling similar experiences. One user shared, "My cousins work at a Walmart, and when the Indian manager took over, the staff became mostly Indian. It used to be more diverse."

The issue has raised questions about how fairness and opportunity are balanced in a country built on immigration. As one commenter put it, “Canada is a nation of immigrants, but fairness should be for everyone, new or not.”

This isn’t the first time Tim Hortons has been in the spotlight. Just months ago, a video showing dozens of foreign students, mostly Indian, queuing for jobs at the chain went viral, adding another layer to the ongoing debate.