'This is terrible, surrounded by Indians in Canada': Chinese woman's video sparks social media outrage

A video posted by a Chinese woman arriving for her theoretical driving test in Canada has sparked widespread attention after she expressed her astonishment at the number of Indians present at the centre.

In the footage shared by user @iamyesyouareno on social media, the woman remarked in Chinese, “This is terrible. I’m surrounded by Indians in Canada. Let me take a candid photo so you can see.” The video has quickly amassed over 2.8 million views.

In her video account, the woman described the scene, stating, “This is one place to take the theoretical driver’s license test. Take a look. People who didn’t know thought I was in India.” The commentary has elicited various reactions online, highlighting the complexities of Canada’s multicultural landscape.

Reactions to the post have been mixed, with many users pointing out the irony of an immigrant commenting on the presence of other immigrants in the country.

One user said, "I went to Vancouver a few years ago, and straight up like 40% of the population is Chinese immigrants, so maybe she should go home too."

“Canada’s identity has been evolving for centuries, with waves of immigrants from all over the world. Whether it was Europeans, Asians, or others, that diversity is what makes Canada what it is today,” another commented.

A third user emphasised the irony of the situation, stating, “A foreigner is shocked by the amount of foreigners.” A third comment highlighted the significant Chinese community in Canada, noting, “This is so ironic though because there are way more Chinese here.”

The video surfaced amid recent announcements from the Canadian government regarding changes to immigration policies. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed plans to reduce the issuance of international student permits by 35% this year, with further cuts expected in the following year.