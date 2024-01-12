OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ties the knot with longtime partner Oliver Mulherin

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Friday exchanged vows with his longtime partner, Oliver Mulherin, in an intimate seaside ceremony. Mulherin took to Instagram to reveal about their wedding. “married my best friend and love of my life," she wrote in the caption. A user named @heyBarsee shared some of the pictures of the wedding of Altman and Mulherin on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As news of their marriage started circulating with speculation and intrigue, some even humorously questioned whether the wedding images are AI-generated—a nod to Altman's association with artificial intelligence.

Sam Altman just got married today.



Congratulations 👏 pic.twitter.com/kbUvGbLHOa — Barsee 🐶 (@heyBarsee) January 11, 2024

Oliver Mulherin, an Australian software engineer, boasts an academic background with a degree in computer science from the University of Melbourne. His professional journey includes a notable tenure at Meta, where he served as a software engineer from August 2020 to November 2022. Mulherin's career also spans experiences at Broadwing and Spark Neuro.

Sam Altman, aged 38, a prominent figure in the tech world, having co-founded OpenAI in 2015 alongside other visionaries such as Elon Musk. Under his leadership, OpenAI has soared to global prominence, especially with the advent of ChatGPT, which has sparked a fervent race in AI research and development. Despite a brief and dramatic ousting from OpenAI in November 2023, Altman was swiftly reinstated as CEO.

The couple's relationship, while kept largely private, has been punctuated by moments that hint at their deep connection. In September 2023, Altman revealed in an interview with New York Magazine their shared aspiration to start a family soon. Furthermore, the pair made a public appearance together at a state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

