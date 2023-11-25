Orry unveiled as CRED's Black Friday ambassador, ASCI rules disregarded

Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has been chosen as the face of CRED's Black Friday Sale this year. Notoriously known as the confidant of many celebrities, Orry's spiritual and self-improvement talks have found a wide audience. This time, his charisma will be leveraged to endorse CRED's Black Friday sale, taking place from Nov 25-27.

Products like the Omega Seamaster, priced at Rs 9.20 lakh, or the Nike Air Force 1 x Tiffany sneakers, commanding a hefty sum of Rs 1.50 lakh, drive the consumer market. Engaging with this opulent trend, credit card payment app CRED urges influencers to destroy their existing wristwatches and smartphones, hinting at replacing them with the luxe Omega Seamaster and the trendy iPhone 15 Pro Max.

“Money is not the root of all problems, but a lack of money is the root of all problems,” he said this to refute the common misconception that all self-improvement experts teach non-materialistic lifestyles.

In recent years, Black Friday sales have gained significant traction in India, a phenomenon that stands testament to cultural appropriation fuelled by attractive discounts and enticing offers.

The occasion, albeit having no cultural connection with India, has taken off big time, driven by the compelling power of consumerism.

Performance marketing agency, Admitad, forecasts a 70 per cent surge in e-commerce shopping on Black Friday in 2023 compared to the previous year, indicating a growing affinity towards the western phenomenon.

The absence of disclaimers saying that the Orry video or the X posts from influencers is notable since it violates ASCI's social media influencer rules.

ASCI, which stands for the Advertising Standards Council of India, requires the disclosure of paid collaborations on influencer posts under its social media standards.

