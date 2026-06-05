The first week of June is bringing a packed lineup of OTT releases, led by the much-awaited digital debut of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. After a blockbuster theatrical run and record-breaking box-office performance, the Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller is finally making its way to JioHotstar in a special “Raw & Undekha” version.

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Apart from Dhurandhar 2, viewers can also look forward to Madhuri Dixit’s dark comedy Maa Behen, the return of the beloved Sharma family in Gullak Season 5, and several international releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Sony LIV.

Whether you're in the mood for thrill, emotion, or laughter, there's something for everyone streaming right now. Here's your complete guide to the best new OTT releases this week.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

One of the year’s biggest box-office hits is ready for its OTT premiere. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge arrives on JioHotstar with an exclusive “Raw & Undekha” cut that promises unseen footage and an unfiltered viewing experience. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time before making its digital debut.

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Release Date: June 4, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Maa Behen

Netflix’s biggest Indian release this week is Maa Behen, a dark comedy starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. The story follows a mother and her daughters whose lives spiral into chaos after a dead body unexpectedly appears in their home, leading to a series of hilarious and suspenseful events.

Release Date: June 4, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Gullak Season 5

The Mishra family is back. Sony LIV’s popular slice-of-life series Gullak returns for its fifth season, bringing more relatable middle-class family moments, humour and emotional storytelling that have made it a fan favourite over the years.

Release Date: June 5, 2026

Platform: Sony LIV

Brown

Karisma Kapoor headlines the crime thriller Brown, where she plays a troubled detective investigating a series of murders while dealing with her own personal struggles. The series is among ZEE5’s most anticipated originals of the month.

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Release Date: June 5, 2026

Platform: ZEE5

Made in India: A Titan Story

One of India’s most beloved corporate legends finally gets a screen adaptation, and the casting alone should have your attention. Naseeruddin Shah plays JRD Tata and Jim Sarbh plays Xerxes Desai, the maverick founding managing director of Titan, in this six-part period drama adapted from Vinay Kamath’s acclaimed book Titan: India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand.

Release Date: June 3, 2026

Platform: Amazon MX player

Other notable releases

The week’s OTT slate also includes Patriot (ZEE5, June 5), international drama Cape Fear (Apple TV+, June 5), financial fraud drama The Pyramid Scheme (Prime Video, June 5), and teen drama series Euphoria Season 3 (JioHotstar, June 3), with several regional-language films and web series across streaming platforms. Viewers can expect a mix of thrillers, family dramas, documentaries and comedies throughout the week.