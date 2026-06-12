The second week of June is packed with exciting OTT releases, led by Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla and Ali Fazal’s crime thriller series Raakh. Whether you’re looking for supernatural fun, edge-of-the-seat investigations, romantic dramas, or action-packed thrillers, streaming platforms have something for everyone this week.

From Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Sony LIV, here’s a look at the biggest movies and shows releasing between June 8 and June 14.

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Bhooth Bangla

One of the most anticipated OTT premieres of the week, Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar’s reunion with director Priyadarshan after several years. The horror-comedy revolves around a supposedly haunted palace where a family wedding takes a chaotic turn after a series of mysterious incidents. Featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, the film promises a mix of scares and laughs.

Release Date: June 12, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Raakh

Ali Fazal headlines Raakh, an investigative crime thriller set in 1970s Delhi. Inspired by a real-life case, the series follows a police officer’s relentless search for answers after the disappearance and murder of two teenagers. With its dark atmosphere and gripping storyline, Raakh is among the most talked-about releases of the week.

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Release Date: June 12, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Karuppu

Tamil superstar Suriya takes centre stage in Karuppu, a fantasy action-drama that blends mythology with social justice. The film follows a divine force that takes human form to fight corruption and protect an innocent family. After a successful theatrical run, the movie is now set for its digital debut.

Release Date: June 12, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dridam

Malayalam crime thriller Dridam follows a police officer who is transferred to a quiet station only to find himself investigating a murder that shocks the entire town. As pressure mounts to solve the case quickly, he uncovers a web of secrets hidden beneath the town’s calm surface.

Release Date: June 12, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

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Every Year After

Based on Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel, Every Year After tells the story of childhood friends Percy and Sam, whose relationship evolves into love before a painful separation changes everything. Years later, fate brings them together once again, forcing them to confront their past.

Release Date: June 10, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sweet Magnolias Season 5

Fans of the popular feel-good drama can return to Serenity as Sweet Magnolias comes back for a fifth season. Friendship, romance and life-changing decisions remain at the heart of the series as its beloved characters navigate new challenges.

Release Date: June 11, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Other notable releases

The week’s lineup also includes survival reality series Outlast: The Jungle on June 10, Netflix, Bengali thriller Taarkata on June 12, ZEE5, family reality show Maa Hai Naa on June 12, ZEE5, and action thriller Shelter starring Jason Statham on June 12, Amazon Prime Video. Together, they offer a wide variety of genres for binge-watchers.

