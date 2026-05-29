The last week of May has brought a fresh batch of movies and web series across major OTT platforms, offering everything from courtroom drama and superhero action to family stories and sports documentaries.

Whether you’re an Akshay Kumar fan, a comic-book enthusiast, or someone looking for a light family watch, there’s plenty to choose from on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Apple TV.

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Emi Martinez: The Kid Who Stops Time

This hybrid documentary tells the story of Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez through live-action interviews and 2D animation. Directed by Gustavo Cova, it follows his journey from Mar del Plata to World Cup glory, using a magical time-stopping ability and a talking football to symbolize his struggles, resilience, and success.

Release Date: May 28, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Spider-Noir

For superhero fans, Prime Video has rolled out Spider-Noir, a darker and more stylised take on the Spider-Man universe. Starring Nicolas Cage, the series follows an ageing private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to revisit his past life as the city’s masked hero. The show’s noir setting and unique visual style have already generated buzz among comic-book fans.

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Release Date: May 27, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rafa

Netflix’s standout release this week is Rafa, a documentary based on tennis icon Rafael Nadal. The film offers viewers a closer look at the highs and lows of Nadal’s remarkable career, including his Grand Slam triumphs, injuries and relentless determination that made him one of the sport’s greatest champions.

Release Date: May 29, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Cousins & Kalyanams

If you’re in the mood for something heartwarming, Malayalam family drama Cousins & Kalyanams could be worth adding to your watchlist. The series follows a close-knit family over several years, exploring relationships, weddings, traditions and the bonds that hold families together despite life’s challenges.

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Release Date: May 29, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Kara

Directed by Dhanush, this rural Tamil action drama follows a former village enforcer who returns home after years and gets entangled in a violent political feud tied to land ownership, caste rivalries, and family betrayal. The story revolves around his attempt to protect his younger brother from being drawn into the same cycle of violence that once destroyed their family.

Release Date: May 28, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Also releasing this week

Telugu action-comedy JetLee(JioHotstar, May 25), sports Documentry Untold UK: Vinnie Jones(Netflix, May 26), crime thriller A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2 (Netflix, May 27), and science-fiction series Star City(Apple TV, May 29). Together, they offer a mix of genres for viewers looking beyond mainstream releases.