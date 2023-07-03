‘Our bonding exercise’: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on workout with his wife 'first thing in the morning'

Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha, on Sunday shared his secret to a happy married life, emphasising the importance of physical and mental well-being.

In a Twitter post, Kamath revealed that he and his wife, Seema, who is a cancer survivor, engage in a morning workout session together daily, which has not only strengthened their bond but also influenced healthier food choices throughout the day.

“I try to get a workout first thing in the morning with Seema, it also acts like our bonding exercise. A workout first thing also means I make better choices with food throughout the day,” said Kamath in a Twitter post.

Kamath, aged 43, also stressed on the significance of regular health check-ups, mentioning that they help identify potential health issues early on. He acknowledged that perfect health cannot be guaranteed but stated that regular check-ups are the best preventive measure.

Life is like a marathon, and you need to be able to finish strong. Physical and mental health are among the most important aspects in life. You can't buy good health with all the money in the world.



Furthermore, Kamath highlighted the importance of addressing physical and mental health concerns promptly, stating that discussing and resolving troubling matters promptly prevents them from escalating.

He also emphasised the benefits of having hobbies, such as music and sports, which provide quality time for oneself.

“Having hobbies like music and sports means I also get to spend time with myself, which helps a lot,” Kamath said in his tweet.

Promoting the significance of physical and mental well-being, Kamath emphasised that health should be prioritised above all else.

“Life is like a marathon and you need to be able to finish strong. Physical and mental health are among the most important aspects of life. You can’t buy good health with all the money in the world,” Kamath added.

Kamath also emphasised that everyone should get regular heatlh checkups to "spot issues early".

"We also get regular health checkups. Nothing in life can guarantee perfect health. Regular checkups help you spot issues early and act on them. This is the best we can do," said Kamath.

Recently, Kamath participated in a discussion alongside his brother and business partner, Nikhil Kamath, actor Suniel Shetty, and Myntra and Cult.fit founder Mukesh Bansal. During the discussion, they shared personal stories about how fitness has positively impacted their careers.

In the conclusion of his Twitter post, Nithin Kamath clarified the roles he and his brother play within Zerodha, He said that Nikhil manages public market investments and hosting a celebrity discussion podcast, while Nithin handles Zerodha's business operations and private investments through the Rainmatter foundation.

