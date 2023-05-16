Over 130 detained as police crackdown on violence in Akola, Shevgaon; CMO says situation under control

Over 130 people have been detained following communal clashes in Akola city and Shevgaon village in Maharashtra. The clashes, sparked by an Instagram post, have left one person dead and 13 injured.

The police have detained over 132 people - over 100 in Akola and 32 in Shevgaon. Cases have also been registered against 150 people in Shevgaon.

The Chief Minister’s Office released a statement: "The situation in Akola and Shevgaon is now under control, and the police force is deployed. On the instructions of state home minister Devendra Fadnavis, state rural development minister Girish Mahajan has personally visited Akola while revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil reviewed the situation in Shegaon".

BJP State Minister Girish Mahajan has claimed that the violence in Akola was “pre-planned”, with Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis echoing a similar sentiment, claiming the existence of organisations and groups that want the state to be unstable.

"It is 100 per cent true there are some people and organisations that want the state to remain unstable. But the government will expose them and also teach them a lesson," Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shine, urged the police to take strict action against perpetrators and asked the people to maintain peace and harmony in the region.

An 'offensive' Instagram post about a religious leader triggered a gathering at a police station at Akola on 13 May, police sources revealed.

The crowd at the station erupted into a mob, and the matter resulted in the pelting of stones, which further escalated to violence and property damage. One person was killed, and 8 others were injured, including two police officers. Vehicles in the vicinity were torched as well.

A procession in Shevgaon village fell victim to violence as well, resulting in 5 people getting injured.

The police imposed Section 144 in the concerned areas. District Magistrate Nima Arora also ordered a curfew in four police station areas of the city. The curfew has been relaxed in certain areas but will run undeterred within the limits of Dabki Road and Old City police stations.

The Maharashtra government has announced that the victim’s family will receive assistance of Rs 4 lakh.