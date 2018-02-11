PadMan Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor's film makes Rs 23.94 crore

R Balki's film PadMan starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor talks about one thing that most Indians are reluctant to talk about but needs to be discussed more often - menstruation and menstrual hygiene. The movie is inspired by the real life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is revolutionising low-cost sanitary napkins in rural India.
PadMan started its journey on Friday on a decent note after it earned Rs 10.26 crore. On Saturday, PadMan saw an upward trend in its collection as it minted Rs 13.68 crore. PadMan's collection till Saturday stands at Rs 23.94 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to report PadMan's earning.
PadMan has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. While the theme of the movie is laudable, the movie could have been handled in a more nuanced manner, many critics mention. Nevertheless, PadMan has got people talking about periods and sanitary napkins all over social media.
#PadMan makes RAPID STRIDES on Sat... Picks up SPEED... Biz should be STRONG on Sun too... HEALTHY weekend is on the cards... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr. Total: 23.94 cr. India biz.- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2018
Soon, social media was flooded with photographs of Bollywood celebrities as well as sports stars taking up the challenge.
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan @AzmiShabana @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0- Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018
