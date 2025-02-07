‘Paneer and milk are not veg…’: Indian doctor’s hot take on dairy products ignites social media backlash

An Indian doctor has sparked a controversy by claiming that milk and paneer should not be classified as vegetarian. Dr. Sylvia Karpagam, working editor of the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics, argued that dairy products are “animal source foods” and should be grouped with non-vegetarian items like chicken, fish, and beef.

Her statement came in response to a picture of a vegetarian thali shared by another doctor on X. The meal, which included paneer, moong dal, salad, walnuts, and kheer, was described as “protein, good fats, and fiber.”

Karpagam countered, writing: “Paneer and milk are not ‘veg’. They are animal source foods... same like chicken, fish, beef and all.”

Social media reacts: ‘No animal is killed for milk’

Her post divided opinions online, with many arguing that milk and paneer are vegetarian because no animals are killed to obtain them.

"Milk products are animal products, but no animal has to be killed. That’s why they are vegetarian, not vegan," one X user argued. Another wrote, “No one is killed… to eat paneer or milk.”

Karpagam responded by questioning why eggs are considered non-vegetarian despite no hens being killed in the process.

Mocking this argument, another user wrote, "Untrue. An egg can become a chicken. I have not seen calf jumping out of milk bottle."

A third user commented, "You are using the definition of "vegan" to malign vegetarianism.. Milk and meat are not same.. this is common sense. Your cunning technical twists will only expose you more."

Cultural differences in vegetarian definitions

The debate highlighted regional differences in the definition of vegetarianism. In India, lacto-vegetarianism is common, allowing dairy but excluding eggs. In contrast, Western definitions of vegetarianism often include ovo-lacto vegetarians (who eat eggs) and even pescatarians (who consume fish).