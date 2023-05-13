Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Check time, venue, guest list, outfits and other details here

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement: After months of speculations, actor Parineeti Chopra will be getting engaged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha today, May 13. The two are set to exchange engagement rings in Delhi on Saturday in an intimate affair with only their close friends and family members in attendance.

Also WATCH | Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement today: Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad, Radhika Kumaraswamy-HD Kumaraswamy, know all about these actor-politician power couples

Here's all you need to know about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement today:

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha: Engagement venue and time

'Kesari' actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony will take place at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi. According to reports, the ceremony shall begin at 5 pm following all the rituals.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha outfit details

While Chopra is expected to wear an exquisite ensemble by designer Manish Malhotra, Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, will wear an achkan designed by his maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva, especially for him, India Today reported. The report further revealed that Pawan has designed an ivory achkan in pure khadi silk along with ivory pants and a matching kurta for the politician.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony: Food menu

India Today sources reveal that the menu will be a mix of Indian cuisine that includes kebabs, and there will also be vegan options for anyone who wants to have those dishes.

Guests at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Earlier today, global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra arrived in Delhi for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement. However, the actress was not accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti.

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra was also spotted arriving at the Delhi airport. As stated earlier, Parineeti will be seen wearing an exquisite ensemble by the ace designer.

Also Watch: World Cocktail Day 2023: Easy Martini, Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Margarita, Cosmopolitan, Mojito cocktail recipes for weekend party