Planning a Goa trip? These beach activities could now land tourists with hefty fines up to ₹1 lakh

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So what exactly is off-limits now? Here's the traveller's cheat sheet:

- Unlicensed beach parties or events.

- Hiring unregistered guides or masseurs.

- Buying cruise or water-sports tickets from unofficial counters.

- Drinking in places where it is not permitted.

- Cooking and littering outside designated areas.

- Running unauthorised river cruises or water sports.

- Blocking emergency or beach-cleaning vehicles.

- Driving on the sand.

- Dumping waste, sewage, chemicals, or oil near or on the beach.

- Touting by “masseurs, vagabonds, hawkers” offering unauthorised services to tourists.

Penalties and legal action

Anyone caught violating the new rules could face a penalty starting at ₹5,000 and going up to ₹1 lakh, depending on the nature of the offence. In addition to the fine, offenders may also be prosecuted under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with failure to comply with an order issued by a public official.

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The state hopes the new provisions will discourage illegal operators and help preserve Goa’s beach environment for visitors and locals alike.