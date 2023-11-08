Passengers onboard Tamil Nadu Sampark Kranti Express forced to travel alongside deceased man for 600 kms

Passengers aboard the Tamil Nadu Sampark Kranti Express had to endure a painful journey of about 600 kilometres alongside a deceased man after he died inside the train's general coach. The train was reportedly moving from Chennai to Hazrat Nizammudin.

A number of alerts were sent to railway authorities by the passengers, however, the body was not removed until the train reached Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, India Today reported. It was in Jhansi that the Government Railway Police (GRP) took custody of the body, and sent it for postmortem.

The deceased man, 36, was identified as Ramjeet Yadav. He used to work in Chennai and was travelling to Banda with his brother-in-law, Govardhan, as he was unwell.

On Sunday, when the train reached Nagpur, Yadav's health deteriorated suddenly and he died, Govardhan said, as per the report. Govardhan stated that he sought assistance but failed despite multiple attempts.

As a result, passengers on the train had to continue their journey alongside Ramjeet's body. Passengers informed railway authorities again when the train reached Bhopal in the morning, but it went unanswered.

The body was removed finally when the train reached Jhansi.

In September, a passenger returning to Chennai from Muscat allegedly died mid-air in a suspected cardiac arrest. When the flight landed at Chennai airport, the passenger was found seated even after all the passengers alighted.

The cabin crew thought that the passenger was asleep and tried to wake him up. As there was no response, the crew alerted ground authorities.

He was declared dead by the medical team.

