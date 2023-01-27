‘Pathaan's single day earning is more than your lifetime earnings’: Twitter user taunts Kangana Ranaut, actor replies

Kangana Ranaut has resumed creating a sort of frenzy on Twitter just a day after having her account restored.



When a Twitter user Dr. Nimo Yadav attempted to rile her up by saying, "Pathaan's single day earning is more than your lifetime earnings," the 'Gangster' actress maintained her composure and responded, "I'm not overly concerned about my financial situation," she said, adding: "I have mortgaged my house, my office, everything I own, just to make a film that will celebrate India's constitution and our love for this great nation... paise sabhi kama lete hain aisa koi hai jo aise udai?" (While anyone can earn money, how many can freely spend it?)

Pathaan’s single day earning is more than your life time earnings — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 27, 2023



A day after praising Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan and declaring that it "definitely works" at the box office, the "Queen" star abruptly reversed course and criticised it for "depicting enemy nation Pakistan in good light."

Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram …🚩

Jai Shri Ram — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023



She probably sent out her critical tweets in response to Karan Johar's Instagram post, in which he praised the action thriller's incredible box office performance and wrote, “Love forever trump hate.” To which, the "Tanu Weds Manu" star tweeted that "India's love and inclusiveness toward a film called Pathaan" was the only reason the movie was successful.

All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate,I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023



She wrote, “All those who are claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate, I agree, but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes, it is India’s love and inclusiveness where 80 percent Hindus live and yet a film called Pathan, which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully. It is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it mahan (great)…"



She also suggested changing the title of the movie to Indian Pathan because India is a secular democracy as opposed to Afghanistan, which was a theocracy. Highlighting the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, she wrote, “the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan, it’s beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathan according to its storyline is the ‘Indian Pathan’.”

Also Read: 'Whose love over whose hate,' asks Kangana Ranaut over box office success of 'Pathaan'

Also Read: Pathaan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film collects over Rs 52 cr