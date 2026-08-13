Patiala couple attacked by Pitbull while viewing house; woman suffers serious injuries, undergoes plastic surgery

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Patiala’s Ghuman Nagar area. Ankit Sabharwal and his wife Shifali had gone to the locality with a property dealer to look at a house they were considering renting. According to Ankit, the attack began when the gate of the house was opened. The Pitbull suddenly rushed out and attacked Shifali, severely mauling her arm and other parts of her body, as reported by India Today.

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Shifali sustained deep injuries and was taken to a private hospital, where she underwent surgery on her arms and legs. She continues to receive treatment and is under observation. Ankit was also injured while attempting to save his wife. He suffered deep bite wounds on his legs and back and required multiple stitches.

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“I have received stitches all over my body. My wife has undergone surgery on her arms and legs. I want justice,” Ankit said.

CCTV captures terrifying attack

A CCTV video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the Pitbull repeatedly attacking the couple as they struggle to get away. Several people from the neighbourhood can be seen trying to intervene. A woman reportedly approaches with a stick but is unable to control the animal. Two or three other people then join the effort and eventually manage to pull the injured couple away from the dog.

A woman was seriously injured after a pet Pitbull suddenly attacked her when she and her family entered a house in Patiala, Punjab. She was rushed to hospital and reportedly required treatment and plastic surgery. The incident has renewed concerns over safety measures and… pic.twitter.com/Nli5TKGG8I — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 13, 2026

The video has triggered concern among residents about the risks posed by improperly controlled pets in densely populated residential areas.

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Police verify video, action likely after medical report

Police have taken cognisance of the incident after the CCTV footage surfaced online. DSP Jangjit Randhawa said police had verified the video and contacted the family.

According to the officer, further legal action will be taken after Shifali's medical report is received. Police said an FIR could be registered under Section 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in cases where a pet animal bites or injures a person. Authorities also indicated that action concerning dangerous dog breeds would be taken in accordance with court orders, according to India Today.

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Patiala mayor proposes ban on aggressive breeds

The attack has also prompted a political and civic response. Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia said the city would move towards banning aggressive dog breeds as pets. The proposal is expected to be discussed at a meeting of the municipal corporation House, where a special resolution could be considered.

The mayor's comments come amid growing concerns over dog attacks in the city. On August 9, a girl was reportedly mauled by a stray dog while passing through the Guru Nanak Nagar area.