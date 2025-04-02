'Paying taxes to fund freebies, senseless Yojanas': Taxpayer rants about middle-class struggles over rising costs

A disgruntled taxpayer has tweeted his frustration over India’s rising tax burden and the perceived lack of returns for middle-class contributors. The post, which details an individual’s struggles despite paying ₹4.52 lakh in income tax for FY 2024-25, resonates with many who feel overburdened by rising expenses, indirect taxes, and inadequate public services.

“I have to pay rent & maintenance. I have to buy an air purifier + GST on the same. I have to pay hefty toll charges. Even after paying so much in taxes, getting basic rights like clean air and drinking water remains a struggle,” the user lamented.

The tweet highlights common complaints among India’s salaried middle class, who contribute significantly to tax revenues but often feel neglected in government welfare schemes. Goods and Services Tax (GST), particularly on essentials like baby food (18%), insurance premiums, and even second-hand car purchases, was a major point of contention.

Beyond GST, the user expressed frustration over bad infrastructure, high medical costs despite insurance, and even alleged that bribes were necessary to access government services. “It seems like I’m paying taxes for nothing but to fund freebies to freeloaders and senseless Yojanas,” the user added, hinting at the government’s social welfare expenditures.

Paid a total of Rs. 4,52,970 as Income Tax for FY24-25.



And you know something? My savings and investments are much lesser than that. Why? Because:



I have to pay rent & maintenance.

I have to pay insurance premium + GST on the same.

I have to buy an air purifier + GST on the…

The post struck a chord with many, as replies poured in echoing similar concerns. Several users pointed out that while salaried professionals contribute the most in direct taxes, they receive little in terms of subsidies or government relief. Others debated whether India’s tax system should be reformed to reduce the burden on middle-class taxpayers.

One user tweeted: "My employer and my child’s school are under the same corporate group. My annual increment in top performance band: 4-6% (pre tax). My child’s annual fees increase: 10-14% (post tax) #MiddleClass, we are jacked."

