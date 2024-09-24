Peak Bengaluru behaviour! Auto driver impresses passenger with an office-like upgraded seating

Renowned for its thriving technology sector, Bengaluru is also home to innovative auto drivers who continually demonstrate creativity in their daily operations.

In a display of inventiveness, one auto driver has recently ignited a debate by replacing his standard driver's seat with an office chair, a move that has sparked both admiration and debate among social media users.

A post shared on X by user Shivani Matlapudi has gone viral, showcasing the driver comfortably seated on a swivel office chair, designed to provide cushy support during long hours on the road. “Auto driver’s seat had an office chair fixed for extra comfort, man, I love Bangalore,” Matlapudi captioned the image, capturing the spirit of Bengaluru's ever-evolving auto culture.

auto driver’s seat had an office chair fixed for extra comfort, man i love bangalore @peakbengaluru 🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/D1LjGZOuZl — Shivani Matlapudi (@shivaniiiiiii_) September 23, 2024

The photograph shows the driver's innovative approach to enhance comfort while navigating the bustling city streets. Responses on social media have been overwhelmingly positive, with many users praising the upgrade as a testament to the city's character.

Comments ranged from "Beauty of Bangalore" to playful remarks about the unusual choice, with one user quipping, “In traffic, Bro will eject himself and travel in Chair like batman.”

While the office chair improves comfort and posture, some critics have raised concerns about the legal implications and safety of such modifications. “That’s probably violating some section of the Motor Vehicles Act. Every part needs to be certified, especially those concerning safety,” cautioned a user with experience in vehicle design.

Despite the mixed reactions, the post has caught the attention of those planning to visit the city. David Hoang, VP and Head of Design, AI at Atlassian, expressed his eagerness to experience Bengaluru's vibrant auto scene firsthand. He said, "I’m going to Bangalore soon and can’t wait to experience it!"