Peak Bengaluru! Man discovers his Uber bike driver is ex-Google employee

In a surprising turn of events, a Bengaluru resident was surprised after he found out that his Uber bike-taxi driver was actually a former Google employee.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Raghav Dua shared about his unique encounter with the Former Google employee turned driver. Dua shared that when he booked a ride on Uber Moto (company’s bike-taxi service), the person who showed up at the spot turned out to be a former Google employee.

Dua did not reveal the identity of the ex-Googler. He further shared that the ex-Googler had moved to Bengaluru less than a month ago and was working as an Uber driver to explore the city on his bike.

In the tweet, Dua wrote, “My Uber Moto driver is ex-google, moved to Bangalore 20 days ago from Hyderabad. He is just doing this to explore the city it seems.”

The post was shared on Sunday, and since then, it has generated more than 60,000 views and also started a series of discussions in the comment section. Fascinated by the whole incident, one user wrote, "That's truly fascinating! I hope you had an interesting conversation during your ride!"

"In Bengaluru, if you throw a stone in the air, it will either hit a bird or a software engineer,” wrote another one.

Sharing a similar experience, another X user wrote, “True, I met a 53-year-old ex-bank manager from Vishakhapatnam who is now living in Delhi to meet people by riding Rapido, he wants to explore all the places in the city & make documentary on it, tough guy.”

This incident also accounts for one of the ‘peak Bengaluru moment’, but this is not the first time that a resident of Bengaluru has discovered a bike-taxi driver who works as a techie in secret. Another engineer in Bengaluru was pleasantly pleased a few months back when his Rapido rider arrived on a Royal Enfield and turned out to be a fellow techie.

