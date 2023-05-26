Peak Bengaluru Moment! Man shocked by Uber's exorbitant rates for 50 km from Bengaluru airport, netizens react

A person in Bengaluru was shocked to see the exorbitant price charged by Uber when he tried to book a cab from Bengaluru airport to a place in Electronic City.



He took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the fare and said the fare was almost equal to his flight tickets. Confirming the distance, the man said that the airport and his stoppage is 50 km.



"Uber fare to Bangalore Airport from E-City. Cost of cab fare is dangerously close to what I paid for the flight ticket," he wrote on Twitter.

Cost of cab fare is dangerously close to what I paid for the flight ticket 😭 pic.twitter.com/FUw9jygeMh — Badass Dad 🚬 🍺 (@Badass_Superdad) May 23, 2023



This is not the first time Uber has been criticised for higher charges. In an earlier incident, a man from the UK was billed $39,317 (roughly Rs 32,39,610) by Uber for a ride accidentally set from the UK to Australia.



In another instance, a Twitter user named Anushank Jain posted a screenshot of the auto ride he requested on the Uber app. The post showed that the auto was 24 kilometers away and the waiting time appeared 71 minutes, the time in which a flight can take you from Delhi to Jaipur.



The tweet garnered huge attention on social media as netizens severely slammed the ride-hailing firm for the fluctuating prices.



"Exactly. Not just rate but travel time too is mostly equal if flying domestic," one user wrote.



"That’s always been the case for Bangalore but these fares are ridiculous," another user wrote.



"This is insane! I think AC buses also ply and can be quite comfortable, I have taken one for Mysuru in the past," a third user wrote.



"I usually do Make my Trip for airport drops. Did recently for my relative and it costed me 1200 for Electronic City," another user wrote.

