Peak Bengaluru moment! Man tweets house listing with Rs 25 lakh as deposit

In a social media post, a Bengaluru resident named Tejaswi Shrivastava highlighted the exorbitant housing costs in the city by sharing a listing of a 4 BHK flat with a monthly rent of Rs 2.5 lakh and a hefty security deposit of Rs 25 lakh.

The property, located in the HSR layout area, was listed on the No Broker app. Shrivastava humorously suggested that an option to "Apply for Kidney Donation" should be added, alluding to the high cost of the property.

"Apply for Kidney Donation," he captioned the post.

This incident underscores the escalating rental prices in Bengaluru, which has become India's most sought-after residential market.

In another instance, a software developer revealed his willingness to continue living in his current accommodation despite a rent increase of Rs 15,000 by his landlord. The struggle to find a new place, coupled with the time and brokerage fees involved, often leaves tenants with no choice but to comply with such hikes.

"My Landlord in Bangalore increased rent by 15,000 INR within one year whereas as per agreement the increase per year should have been 5%. The only option he gave was either to leave or pay the increased rent," he said.

"We had no other option but to agree to the landlord as finding a new place again is a bug big problem - a lot of time to research/ brokerage amount to be paid again / locality and distance from place of work," he wrote on Twitter.

Bengaluru's house rents have risen exponentially in the last year, making the city India's most sought-after residential market.

