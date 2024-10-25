Peak Bengaluru Moment! Man's cook has his own cook & maid: Netizens say, 'Just Bangalore things'

A Bengaluru resident has sparked a hilarious debate online after revealing that his cook has his own personal cook. The man's casual mention of his cook's culinary assistant has left netizens amused and intrigued.

A 27-year-old man shared in a post on Reddit that his cook has his own cook to prepare meals—and even has a helper for cleaning and doing dishes.

The man found this out when he asked his cook if he knew anyone who could help clean his flat. The cook agreed and mentioned that the housekeeper would charge Rs 3,000 for cleaning and washing dishes.

"I told him our previous maid took Rs 2000 since it's a small 2BHK," he added.

The cook, who works for a man living in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout, mentioned that his own house help charges Rs 2,000 for cleaning his 1BHK, and his cook costs him Rs 2,500 per person.

The man was surprised, realizing he’d been bargaining over just Rs 1,000 while his cook was willingly paying more. He humorously added, “Just Bangalore things.”