People rush out of houses, offices as earthquake tremors hit Delhi-NCR; fans, chandeliers seen shaking

After strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, October 3, social media is buzzing with several videos showing how objects like fans, chandeliers, and racks were shaking during the earthquake. Several people also rushed out of their houses in fear.

One of the videos shared on the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a chandelier moving, and the caption of the video reads, “Felt mild to medium #tremors in Gurgaon that lasted for several minutes. Thankfully, not an #earthquake.”

Another X post showed lights in the house dancing, and the caption reads, “My Home lights dancing after more than a minute of this massive earthquake in delhi #Earthquake.”

Another post on X showed people coming out of the houses and offices; the caption reads, “#Earthquake tremors were felt in all parts of #UP and North ‍ Tarakhand ‍ including #Delhi NCR, #Noida, #Lucknow, people came out of homes and offices. Earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Nepal today at 2:51 p.m. - National Center for Seismology.”

Here are some more posts from the internet:

The Delhi Police posted on social media urging residents not to panic. "We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112,” reads the post.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter Scale struck western Nepal at 2:51 pm on Tuesday. Today, two earthquakes hit Nepal in a span of nearly half an hour; the first one was of 4.6 magnitude and the second with a magnitude of 6.2, as per NCS.