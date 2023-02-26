PhysicsWallah’s Alakh Pandey to fund 300 weddings in Uttar Pradesh under ‘samuhik vivah'

EdTech unicorn PhysicsWallah’s founder and CEO, Alakh Pandey, who recently married girlfriend Shivani Dubey, has announced a ‘samuhik vivah' for 300 couples in his hometown Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Under this, the edtech founder will fund the mass weddings that will take place in early March. The mass weddings will reportedly be held at the Teliarganj’s NRIPT Stadium in Prayagraj.

Organised by the Social Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh, these ceremonies will be conducted under the state's major Samaj Kalyan initiative, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Besides this, Pandey has also offered to help couples who want to pursue their education.

On February 22, Pandey tied the knot with his fiancee Shivani Dubey in a private ceremony, after which, he dropped a few pictures from their dreamy wedding.

Addressing his students, Pandey wrote that it would not have possible to invite all of them to the ceremony. He added that he is sharing only photos on Instagram as a live telecast would not have looked good either.

He thanked his students for standing by his side in every phase of his life and said that their blessing and prayers were important thing to him.

Shivani Dubey is reportedly a journalist by profession. The duo had announced their engagement in May of last year and also shared photos from the event on Instagram.

Pandey launched PhysicsWallah channel in 2014. Today, the company claims to cater to over 3.5 million registered students and over 78 lakh Youtube subscribers.

The ed-tech platform provides learning experience to students of classes 6 to 12 and those preparing for JEE and NEET exams. It also provides extensive NCERT solutions, sample papers, NEET, JEE Mains, BITSAT previous year papers, among others.

