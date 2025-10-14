‘Pick it up’: Russian tourist confronts Indian kids over throwing garbage in public place, netizens react

India’s civic sense and public cleanliness are under fresh scrutiny after a video featuring Russian content creator Ameana Finds scolding children for littering went viral. The clip has already gained over 0.64 million views on Instagram, highlighting concerns about teaching civic responsibility and proper public behaviour from a young age.

The footage shows Finds interacting with a group of children on the street when one of them casually throws trash on the ground. She immediately addresses the behaviour, telling the child firmly, “What did you do? You dropped it. You pick it up. Put it in a bin.”

After the children refuse to comply, she warns, “It’s not okay. I’m not giving you anything. Look at this. It’s your country. You’re gonna live and grow up in trash as long as you keep doing this.” Despite her repeated instructions, some of the children defiantly toss more litter in front of her, while her refusal to give them money adds to the tension.

Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, shared the video on Instagram, urging action with the caption: “Pls sensitise.” The post quickly drew attention and triggered a wave of reactions across social media platforms.

Many users expressed disappointment and concern over the children’s behaviour. One person said, “Sorry you had this experience. We must work harder to teach them better.”

Another commented, “Really sorry on their behalf … It’s really sad to see their behaviour.”

Some viewers felt embarrassed that visitors had to call out basic hygiene, with one writing, “It’s very shameful that people from other countries are teaching us about hygiene and civic sense (sic).”

Others highlighted the audacity of the children, with one saying, “Wow, the audacity of these kids still littering after being told not to. Clearly education is doing wonders.”