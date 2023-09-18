Pink pigeon sightings in UK town Bury leaves netizens guessing whether its natural

Residents of town named Bury in United Kingdom have suddenly started seeing a pink coloured pigeon roaming their town, BBC reported. The pink with fuchsia coloured feathers is seen accepting food from the locals or sitting on the rooftops.

Even the officers of local police department have reported the sighting of the unusual bird during the foot patrols.

The colour of the bird has left the residents baffled as they are trying to figure out whether the colour is natural or has it been dyed.

“I saw someone give it a chip. Everyone's wondering why it's pink but it adds a bit of colour to the place,” said Samantha Brown, a 43-year-old local resident.

“I think it's being dyed but who knows?,” she added.

Meanwhile the users on X have shared their thoughts on this wonderful bird. One user commented, “It’s just a white pigeon with some Holi colors. Probably he was wondering in Indian community.”

It’s just a white pigeon with some Holi colors. Probably he was wondering in Indian community 😂 — Abdulla Shaikh (@shaiabd) September 18, 2023

While one user shared his experience of encountering a blue bird which had been dyed.

When I worked in Miles Platting there were bright blue ones that had become dyed by the nearby paint factory. — Andrea (@dontmswithme) September 10, 2023

One X user commented, “Pigeons can be pink, they are rare but do exist.”

Pigeons can be pink, they are rare but do exist — GardenHaven (@GertiesHouse) September 10, 2023

This is not the first time a pink pigeon has been sighted around the world. Earlier this year, the Wild Bird Fund (WBF) rescued a ‘king pigeon’, which was also pink in colour from a park in New York City.

WBF revealed that the pigeon had been presumably dyed for a gender reveal party and showed signs of long term malnutrition. The pigeon died a week later becauss of inhaling toxic dye fumes.