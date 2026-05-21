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Planning a career move in Chennai? LinkedIn reveals the city’s top companies for growth

Planning a career move in Chennai? LinkedIn reveals the city’s top companies for growth

Technology, finance and pharmaceutical firms also featured prominently, with companies such as Citi, AstraZeneca and Ingram Micro making the top 10.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 21, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Planning a career move in Chennai? LinkedIn reveals the city’s top companies for growthThe rankings reflect Chennai’s position as one of India’s biggest hubs for manufacturing, engineering and technology jobs.

If you are planning a career move in Chennai, a new LinkedIn ranking offers a closer look at the companies where professionals are seeing the strongest growth opportunities, from promotions and skill-building to long-term career development.

The professional networking platform has released its inaugural “Top Companies Chennai” list, a data-backed ranking of the 10 leading employers in the city based on factors linked to career progression. The rankings reflect Chennai’s position as one of India’s biggest hubs for manufacturing, engineering and technology jobs.

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Unlike rankings in cities dominated by software and finance firms, Chennai’s list features a strong mix of manufacturing, automotive and industrial companies alongside technology and consulting firms. 

The rankings are based entirely on LinkedIn data and evaluate companies on indicators such as employee advancement, skill development and workplace stability. Companies needed at least 100 full-time employees in Chennai to qualify.

Automation and energy management company Schneider Electric topped the list, followed by Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India and Metayb.

Technology, finance and pharmaceutical firms also featured prominently, with companies such as Citi, AstraZeneca and Ingram Micro making the top 10.

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Here are the companies that made LinkedIn’s inaugural Chennai rankings:

 

1. Schneider Electric

Headquarters: Greater Paris Metropolitan Region


Most notable skills: Electronic Control Systems, Power Systems, Robotics


Most common job titles: Engineering Manager, Construction Management Specialist, Manager of Sales


Largest job functions: Engineering, Operations, Sales

 

 

2. Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India

Headquarters: Greater Chennai Area


Most notable skills: Automotive, Product Development, Manufacturing Operations


Most common job titles: Business Process Analyst, Manufacturing Engineer, Project Manager


Largest job functions: Engineering, Operations, Information Technology

 

3. Metayb

Headquarters: Greater Chennai Area


Most notable skills: Tax Accounting, Auditing, Financial Accounting


Most common job titles: Finance Associate, Quality Assurance Engineer, Data Scientist

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Largest job functions: Engineering, Finance, Information Technology

 

4. Worldline Global Services

Headquarters: Pune/Pimpri-Chinchwad Area


Most notable skills: Robotics, Computer Security, Web Development


Most common job titles: Software Engineer


Largest job functions: Engineering, Consulting, Program and Project Management

 

5. Blackstraw

 

Headquarters: Greater Tampa Bay Area


Most notable skills: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering, Mobile Application Development, Web Development


Most common job titles: Data Scientist, Data Engineer, Machine Learning Engineer


Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Human Resources

 

6. Citi

Headquarters: New York City Metropolitan Area


Most notable skills: Commercial Banking, Capital Markets, Investment Banking


Most common job titles: Business Operations Specialist, Software Engineer, Information Technology Analyst


Largest job functions: Information Technology, Engineering, Finance

 

7. NMSWorks Software
 

Headquarters: Greater Chennai Area


Most notable skills: Telecommunications, Web Development, Computer Networking

Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Quality Assurance Engineer, System Engineer


Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Quality Assurance

 

8. Brigade Group

Headquarters: Greater Bengaluru Area


Most notable skills: Property Management, Interior Design, Construction Engineering


Most common job titles: General Manager, Sales Manager, Project Manager

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Largest job functions: Operations, Engineering, Sales

 

9. AstraZeneca

Headquarters: Greater Cambridge Area


Most notable skills: Enterprise Software, Pharmaceutics, Data Storage Technologies


Most common job titles: Project Manager, Information Technology Consultant, Supply Chain Coordinator


Largest job functions: Engineering, Consulting, Information Technology

 

10. Ingram Micro

Headquarters: Los Angeles Metropolitan Area


Most notable skills: Partner Development, Affiliate Marketing, Sales Leads


Most common job titles: Business Development Manager, Account Manager, Security Coordinator


Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Sales

 

Published on: May 21, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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