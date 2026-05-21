Planning a career move in Chennai? LinkedIn reveals the city’s top companies for growth

If you are planning a career move in Chennai, a new LinkedIn ranking offers a closer look at the companies where professionals are seeing the strongest growth opportunities, from promotions and skill-building to long-term career development.
The professional networking platform has released its inaugural “Top Companies Chennai” list, a data-backed ranking of the 10 leading employers in the city based on factors linked to career progression. The rankings reflect Chennai’s position as one of India’s biggest hubs for manufacturing, engineering and technology jobs.
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Unlike rankings in cities dominated by software and finance firms, Chennai’s list features a strong mix of manufacturing, automotive and industrial companies alongside technology and consulting firms.
The rankings are based entirely on LinkedIn data and evaluate companies on indicators such as employee advancement, skill development and workplace stability. Companies needed at least 100 full-time employees in Chennai to qualify.
Automation and energy management company Schneider Electric topped the list, followed by Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India and Metayb.
Technology, finance and pharmaceutical firms also featured prominently, with companies such as Citi, AstraZeneca and Ingram Micro making the top 10.
Here are the companies that made LinkedIn’s inaugural Chennai rankings:
1. Schneider Electric
Headquarters: Greater Paris Metropolitan Region
Most notable skills: Electronic Control Systems, Power Systems, Robotics
Most common job titles: Engineering Manager, Construction Management Specialist, Manager of Sales
Largest job functions: Engineering, Operations, Sales
2. Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India
Headquarters: Greater Chennai Area
Most notable skills: Automotive, Product Development, Manufacturing Operations
Most common job titles: Business Process Analyst, Manufacturing Engineer, Project Manager
Largest job functions: Engineering, Operations, Information Technology
3. Metayb
Headquarters: Greater Chennai Area
Most notable skills: Tax Accounting, Auditing, Financial Accounting
Most common job titles: Finance Associate, Quality Assurance Engineer, Data Scientist
Largest job functions: Engineering, Finance, Information Technology
4. Worldline Global Services
Headquarters: Pune/Pimpri-Chinchwad Area
Most notable skills: Robotics, Computer Security, Web Development
Most common job titles: Software Engineer
Largest job functions: Engineering, Consulting, Program and Project Management
5. Blackstraw
Headquarters: Greater Tampa Bay Area
Most notable skills: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering, Mobile Application Development, Web Development
Most common job titles: Data Scientist, Data Engineer, Machine Learning Engineer
Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Human Resources
6. Citi
Headquarters: New York City Metropolitan Area
Most notable skills: Commercial Banking, Capital Markets, Investment Banking
Most common job titles: Business Operations Specialist, Software Engineer, Information Technology Analyst
Largest job functions: Information Technology, Engineering, Finance
7. NMSWorks Software
Headquarters: Greater Chennai Area
Most notable skills: Telecommunications, Web Development, Computer Networking
Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Quality Assurance Engineer, System Engineer
Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Quality Assurance
8. Brigade Group
Headquarters: Greater Bengaluru Area
Most notable skills: Property Management, Interior Design, Construction Engineering
Most common job titles: General Manager, Sales Manager, Project Manager
Largest job functions: Operations, Engineering, Sales
9. AstraZeneca
Headquarters: Greater Cambridge Area
Most notable skills: Enterprise Software, Pharmaceutics, Data Storage Technologies
Most common job titles: Project Manager, Information Technology Consultant, Supply Chain Coordinator
Largest job functions: Engineering, Consulting, Information Technology
10. Ingram Micro
Headquarters: Los Angeles Metropolitan Area
Most notable skills: Partner Development, Affiliate Marketing, Sales Leads
Most common job titles: Business Development Manager, Account Manager, Security Coordinator
Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Sales