Planning a career move in Chennai? LinkedIn reveals the city’s top companies for growth

If you are planning a career move in Chennai, a new LinkedIn ranking offers a closer look at the companies where professionals are seeing the strongest growth opportunities, from promotions and skill-building to long-term career development.

The professional networking platform has released its inaugural “Top Companies Chennai” list, a data-backed ranking of the 10 leading employers in the city based on factors linked to career progression. The rankings reflect Chennai’s position as one of India’s biggest hubs for manufacturing, engineering and technology jobs.

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Unlike rankings in cities dominated by software and finance firms, Chennai’s list features a strong mix of manufacturing, automotive and industrial companies alongside technology and consulting firms.

The rankings are based entirely on LinkedIn data and evaluate companies on indicators such as employee advancement, skill development and workplace stability. Companies needed at least 100 full-time employees in Chennai to qualify.

Automation and energy management company Schneider Electric topped the list, followed by Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India and Metayb.

Technology, finance and pharmaceutical firms also featured prominently, with companies such as Citi, AstraZeneca and Ingram Micro making the top 10.

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Here are the companies that made LinkedIn’s inaugural Chennai rankings:

1. Schneider Electric

Headquarters: Greater Paris Metropolitan Region



Most notable skills: Electronic Control Systems, Power Systems, Robotics



Most common job titles: Engineering Manager, Construction Management Specialist, Manager of Sales



Largest job functions: Engineering, Operations, Sales

2. Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India

Headquarters: Greater Chennai Area



Most notable skills: Automotive, Product Development, Manufacturing Operations



Most common job titles: Business Process Analyst, Manufacturing Engineer, Project Manager



Largest job functions: Engineering, Operations, Information Technology

3. Metayb

Headquarters: Greater Chennai Area



Most notable skills: Tax Accounting, Auditing, Financial Accounting



Most common job titles: Finance Associate, Quality Assurance Engineer, Data Scientist

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Largest job functions: Engineering, Finance, Information Technology

4. Worldline Global Services

Headquarters: Pune/Pimpri-Chinchwad Area



Most notable skills: Robotics, Computer Security, Web Development



Most common job titles: Software Engineer



Largest job functions: Engineering, Consulting, Program and Project Management

5. Blackstraw

Headquarters: Greater Tampa Bay Area



Most notable skills: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering, Mobile Application Development, Web Development



Most common job titles: Data Scientist, Data Engineer, Machine Learning Engineer



Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Human Resources

6. Citi

Headquarters: New York City Metropolitan Area



Most notable skills: Commercial Banking, Capital Markets, Investment Banking



Most common job titles: Business Operations Specialist, Software Engineer, Information Technology Analyst



Largest job functions: Information Technology, Engineering, Finance

7. NMSWorks Software



Headquarters: Greater Chennai Area



Most notable skills: Telecommunications, Web Development, Computer Networking



Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Quality Assurance Engineer, System Engineer



Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Quality Assurance

8. Brigade Group

Headquarters: Greater Bengaluru Area



Most notable skills: Property Management, Interior Design, Construction Engineering



Most common job titles: General Manager, Sales Manager, Project Manager

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Largest job functions: Operations, Engineering, Sales

9. AstraZeneca

Headquarters: Greater Cambridge Area



Most notable skills: Enterprise Software, Pharmaceutics, Data Storage Technologies



Most common job titles: Project Manager, Information Technology Consultant, Supply Chain Coordinator



Largest job functions: Engineering, Consulting, Information Technology

10. Ingram Micro

Headquarters: Los Angeles Metropolitan Area



Most notable skills: Partner Development, Affiliate Marketing, Sales Leads



Most common job titles: Business Development Manager, Account Manager, Security Coordinator



Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Sales