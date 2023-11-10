Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? See auspicious time to buy the yellow metal today

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali, is being celebrated across the country today. It is one of the major Hindu festivals, which is celebrated across the country with immense enthusiasm every year.

Also known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras marks an auspicious day for new purchases. Things like gold and silver jewellery, utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, electronics witness substantial sales on this day.

Notably, the purchase of brooms is considered particularly auspicious.

Dhanteras 2023: Why do we buy gold on this day?

Gold has always been considered a safe-haven asset and a symbol of prosperity and wealth. Even from a return-on-investment perspective, gold is considered a rewarding investment in the long run.

In normal years, about 20-30 tonnes of gold is sold on a Dhanteras day, as per reports.

When to buy gold and other metals today: Timings

According to renowned astrologer Acharya Dr Lavbhushan, it is important to make purchases during the designated auspicious time as it proves to be more beneficial. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), he said that this year the auspicious time for making purchases on Dhanteras begins at 12:35 pm on November 10 and extends till 1:57 pm on November 11.

Dhanteras 2023: Do's and Don'ts for today

Do's: Perform Lakshmi puja, buy gold and other metals, chant matra of goddess Laxmi, buy salt and groom, worship and feed cows.

Don'ts: Don't purchase shar objects, avoid selling things, avoid using garlic and onion as well as meat products while making food, refrain from drinking and gambling, avoid buying black-coloured things.

