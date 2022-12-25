'Please don't copy Balenciaga': Netizens slam Sabyasachi's 'India Tote' collection

Kolkata-based fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee, known for his distinctly modern take on traditional Indian clothing, has been the talk of the town after he launched his "India Tote" collection.

Two days back, the Indian designer, dropped the India Tote collection under Sabyasachi Accessories, which he said, "is made in homage to India's incredible legacy of heritage crafts and textiles".

"The wisdom and beauty of India lies at the cusp of memory and modernity. It’s what drives me to make by hand, ignore trend, conserve endangered crafts and create a living heritage that can be passed down from one generation to the next,” the official Instagram handle of the designer said.

Netizens, who are mostly in awe of the designer's wedding collection, were quick to react on the India Tote collection as they seemed to be unimpressed with the new launch.

"My shoulders hurt by looking at these tote bags. How are the handles proportionate to the size of the bag, and how does aerodynamic principle work with these bags?" an Instagram user said. "Looks like I can fit in this," said another.

Meanwhile, a user stated, "Sabya Sabya Sabya pls don't copy Balenciaga."

"Designers have come to a thinking that whatever they make will sell…dint expect this," a disappointed user pointed out.

A netizen mentioned, "Usually every design of yours is very artistic, unique, practical to use and graceful. For once I disagree with the size It looks more like a relocating bag."

"Who is your target audience? How do you justify the practicality of this product?" a user questioned the designer. "Finally a bag that can fit my overthinking," commented a user.

For the unversed, a tote bag is a large open bag with two handles. It is used for carrying a number of items.

