‘Please start an ATM-like service’: Start-up founder’s unusual request to Blinkit, CEO Albinder Dhindsa

Days after Blinkit announced its 10-minute ambulance service, a start-up founder and YouTuber requested Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa to start an “ATM-like” service. The founder said that this service would be “super helpful”.

The Dot Company founder and YouTuber Harsh Punjabi in a post on social media X said: “Hey @albinder please start an ATM-like service on Blinkit. Users will pay via UPI and you can deliver cash at doorstep in under 10 minutes. Will be super helpful.”

The reason for his tweet was also made apparent in a subsequent tweet. “Leaving for a trip and need cash. Gharpe total Rs 100 cash hai (I have Rs 100 in cash with me). Don't want to go to the ATM. But will have to,” he said in a response to a tweet.

Hey @albinder please start an ATM like service on Blinkit. Users will pay via UPI and you can deliver cash at doorstep in under 10 minutes. Will be super helpful. — Harsh Punjabi (@technolobeYT) January 8, 2025

Punjabi’s tweet elicited the choicest replies, with some pointing out that the delivery charges would attract 18 per cent GST, while others said Blinkit would turn Indians very lazy. Many asked why he would need cash when UPI is accepted and available everywhere anyway.

“Idea accha hai, par delivery charges par 18% GST mood kharab kar dega (The idea is good but 18 per cent GST on delivery charges would ruin everything),” said a user, while another joked, “Bhai, yeh scheme kisi aur ko pata nahi lagni chahiye (This scheme should remain a secret)”.

“Saans bhi le le humare behalf pe blinkit, itne alsi hogaye hai hum (Why doesn’t Blinkit breathe on our behalf too, we have become so lazy),” lamented a user, while another quipped, “Bas bhai itna bhi aalsi nahi bnana India ko (Please brother, let’s not make India lazy to this extent also).”

One user pointed out that similar schemes are already in place, for instance customers go to the shops, pay extra than the bill amount, and take back the extra cash to pay, say the rickshaw puller.

“Why do you want cash? Cash should be eradicated. Max digitalisation needed,” opined one, when another said that sometimes arranging for smaller notes gets difficult, especially when UPI cannot be used for it.

It must be mentioned here that similar services are already in place, including platforms like MakeMyTrip, for delivery of foreign currency.

Blinkit, on January 2, announced its ambulance service. Dhindsa said: “We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the Blinkit app.”