PM Modi mentions environment, climate change in tweet before his Man vs Wild episode

In a tweet before his Man vs Wild episode is aired, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his love for the "lush green jungles of India" and how they are well-suited to "throw light on environmental conservation and climate change".

The tweet was in response to a post by host Grylls about the episode with PM Modi on Monday. He posted a picture where he can seen taking a selfie with the Prime Minister, and said, "Tonight, let's do all we can to protect the planet, promote peace and encourage a 'Never Give Up Spirit'.

The 'special' episode of Bear Grylls' show Man Vs Wild featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be aired on Discovery Channel at 9 pm today.

Last month, Grylls had shared a teaser of the episode on Twitter. In his tweet, Grylls had said it will be an opportunity for people across the globe to see the unknown side of the Indian Prime Minister. In his response Modi had said the episode will contribute to the discourse of environmental conservation.

The teaser showed them exploring the wild lands of Jim Corbett, where Grylls presents Modi with a makeshift spear and promises to keep the "most important man in India" safe. The 45-second-long clip teased the episode as an "epic adventure of a lifetime" and the one that unites "an ace adventurer" with "the leader of the world's largest democracy".

How to watch PM Modi's special Man vs Wild episode:

The episode of Man Vs Wild featuring PM Modi will be aired in more than 180 countries tonight. The show has been shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

The show will air globally on 12 Discovery network channels, including Discovery HD World, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Kids, Discovery Tamil, JEET Prime, JEET Prime HD, Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD World, TLC and TLC HD World.

Airtel TV subscribers can watch the episode on their mobile devices also.

You can also watch the episode on the official website of Discovery, discoverychannel.co.in.

