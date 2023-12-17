PM Modi to inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse, world's largest office building today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly made Surat Diamond Bourse in Surat, Gujarat, today, December 17. The PM will inaugurate the Bourse at around 11.15 am.

Post the inauguration, Surat Diamond Bourse will be the world's largest and most modern centre for the international diamond and jewellery business, highlighted Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement.

The Bourse will have a state-of-the-art 'Customs Clearance House' for import and export, a jewellery mall for the retail jewellery industry, and a facility for safe vaults and international banking.

“It will be the World’s largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business. It will be a global centre for trading of both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery. Bourse will comprise state of the art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for Import – Export; Jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and facility of International Banking and Safe Vaults,” the statement read.

On Saturday, December 16, PM Modi shared about the inauguration of Diamond Bourse on X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, “In Surat tomorrow, the Surat Diamond Bourse will be inaugurated. This will be a major boost to the diamonds industry. The ‘Customs Clearance House’, Jewellery Mall and facility of International Banking and Safe Vaults will be significant parts of the Bourse". He also shared several breathtaking pictures of the Bourse.

In Surat tomorrow, the Surat Diamond Bourse will be inaugurated. This will be a major boost to the diamonds industry. The ‘Customs Clearance House’, Jewellery Mall and facility of International Banking and Safe Vaults will be significant parts of the Bourse. pic.twitter.com/rJxwGxmCJb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2023

Constructed at an approximate expense of Rs 3,500 crore, the 67 lakh square feet of floor area of the structure can accommodate over 4,500 offices for diamond dealing.

The megastructure features 15 floors in addition to nine ground towers with office space ranging from 300 sq ft to 1 lakh sq ft. There is a central spine connecting the nine rectangular towers. The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has awarded the building a platinum rating.

The Guinness World Records certified the building, which is a component of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City, as the largest office building in the world in August of this year.

The Director of Kiran Gems and billionaire diamond trader Vallabhbhai Lakhani moved his Rs 17,000-crore company to Diamond Bourse and is building a mini-township to provide housing facilities to his staff.

Also Read: ‘Maharashtra govt to support MSMEs with several schemes’: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at IIM Nagpur's Zero Mile Samvad