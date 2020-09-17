PM Modi turns 70 today; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, JP Nadda, others extend wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birthday today. To celebrate the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party will organise the week as 'Seva Saptah' or week of service from September 14 to 20. The party will hold several events to mark PM Modi's birthday across the country, including free food for poor, cleanliness drives at public places, distribution of sanitary pads, wheelchairs, among other things. During the week-long campaign, the party members will highlight the achievements by the Modi government and take part in COVID-19 relief work.

To mark the 70th birthday of the Prime Minister, the BJP cadres made a 70 kg laddu and offered it to Lord Shiva at the Sivan Kamatchi Amman Temple in Coimbatore on Wednesday. The Gujarat government has also announced that a number of pro-people schemes and development projects in the state would be launched to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes have started pouring in for PM Modi, with leaders across the party lines extending their greetings to the PM.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. President Kovind said that Narendra Modi presented an ideal of loyalty in India's life-values and democratic tradition.