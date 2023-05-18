PM Modi virtually flags off Odisha’s 1st Vande Bharat Express; Check all the details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express virtually on Thursday. This train has 16 coaches, will cover a distance of 500 km between Howrah and Puri and will take around six and a half hours to complete its journey.

Today, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several railway projects valued at more than Rs 8,000 crores in Odisha.

While launching the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train, PM Modi said, "Vande Bharat is a symbol of developed India and aspirant Indians. When Vande Bharat travels from one place to another, it reflects India's speed and development.”

"The Vande Bharat Express will further strengthen the religious, cultural and spiritual connection between Howrah and Puri. Today, there are 15 Vande Bharat Trains running in the country; these are boosting both connectivity as well as the economy of the nation," he added.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat train from Puri to Howrah. PM will dedicate projects worth more than Rs 8,200 crores in Odisha and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations.”

Ahead of the launch of Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express train, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with BJP leader Sambit Patra, visited Jagannath Temple in Puri.

At midnight, Ashwini Vaishanw also visited the Puri Railway Station to assess the construction status.

The train will pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore districts in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur districts in West Bengal. The train will provide a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region, said PMO.

Folk artists performed at the Puri railway station to mark the inauguration of the train.

Train number and timing:

The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express 22895/22896 will officially start its run on May 20. The train will run six days a week, except Thursdays. The train will start from Howrah at 6.10 am and reach Puri at 12.35 pm; while returning, it will depart Puri at 1.50 pm and arrive at Howrah at 8.30 pm.

Distance and stops:

This Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 500 km between Howrah and Puri and will take about six and a half hours to complete the journey. The train stops will include Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road.

Ticket Price:

The train will have two types of coaches, AC chair and Executive chair Car. On the Puri-Howrah route, the price of the AC chair is Rs 1,430, which includes Rs 328 as the catering charge, while the cost of the Executive Chair Car is Rs 2,615, which includes Rs 389 as the catering charge.

The food choice will be optional, and if passengers opt for ‘No Food Option’, then the catering charge will not be added.