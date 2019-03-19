PM Narendra Modi's biopic starring Vivek Oberoi to release a week before general elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic which was scheduled to release on April 12, 2019, a day after after the completion of the first phase of General Elections, has been advanced by a week. The Vivek-Oberoi starrer will now release on April 5, 2019 and will collide with John-Abraham's RAW at the box office.

The biography of Indian Prime Minister will feature Vivek Anand Oberoi as the Bharatiya Janta Party leader. The movie will explore the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life, starting from his humble beginnings to his rise as the Chief Minister of Gujarat before becoming the 14th Prime Minister of the nation.

The film's advanced release was announced by the producers in a press statement on Tuesday.

"We are bringing this film a week early on public demand. There is a lot of love and anticipation among the people and we don't want them to wait longer. This is a story of 1.3 billion people and I can't wait to show it to them", the producers told IANS.

BJP President Amit Shah was supposed to release the second poster of the film on Monday but the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday led to the event's cancellation.

Indian film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, on Tuesday, shared the second poster of the film and the new release date on his Twitter account.

taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2019 New release date... #PMNarendraModi will arrive one week *earlier*: 5 April 2019... And here's the second poster of the biopic... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the title role... Directed by Omung Kumar B... Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish. pic.twitter.com/R0CkZChSID

The second poster shows Vivek Oberoi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi clothed in his traditional white kurta pyjama, surrounded by kids wearing saffron and green attires and forming a tricolour. The tagline on the poster reads, "Deshbhakti hi meri shakti hai", which means "Patriotism is my strength".

Directed by National Award winner Omung Kumar and produced by Sandeep Ssingh, the film will also feature Boman Irani, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and Manoj Joshi in significant roles. After the biopic on Manmohan Singh, this is the second biopic to be made on an Indian prime minster.

