Pope Francis does it again; likes another bikini model's photo on Instagram

Pope Francis' Instagram account has liked another model's racy picture a month after a user spotted his handle had liked a suggestive image of an X-rated model.

This is the second time that a scantily-dressed model's photo has been liked from his official handle. Margot Foxx, who also has an OnlyFans account, has since put her Instagram account in private mode because of the attention the discovery has brought her. Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the model confirmed that it was her picture and account evidently liked by the Pope.

Seen wearing a black swimsuit in the photo, Margo posted a screenshot on the microblogging site showing Pope Francis' official Instagram account 'liking' a raunchy picture of her on Instagram. "Uhhh teh pope liked my picture?" Margot wrote showing the pope's verified (blue-ticked) Franciscus account.

uhhh the pope liked my picture? pic.twitter.com/b4hOj2vYHO Margot (@margot_foxx) November 19, 2020 "The pope liked my picture that means i'm going to heaven," she cheekily wrote in a second tweet. the pope liked my picture that means im going to heaven Margot (@margot_foxx) December 22, 2020 The images have since gone viral on social media and are sure to leave the papacy embarrassed yet again. Also Read: Pope 'likes' Brazilian bikini model's photo, Vatican seeks answer from Instagram The incident occurred a month after an Instagram user first spotted that Pope Francis' Instagram account had liked a suggestive photo of scantily-clad Brazilian model and influencer Natalia Garibotto, sending the internet into a tizzy. As per news reports, the Vatican had sought an explanation from Instagram after this occurrence. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalia Garibotto (@nataagataa) Although unclear when the photo of the model and influencer Natalia Garibotto came to be liked by the Pope's verified account, the "like" was reportedly still visible on November 13 before being unliked the very next day, the Catholic News Agency (CAN) reported. After CAN reported on the scandal on November 14 and asked the Holy See to comment on it, the like was removed. Garibotto's management company, COY Co, made the most of the hype and publicity from the scandal and reposted the image on its own official Instagram account, saying it had "received the Pope's official blessing." Garibotto, was also reported to have jokingly said: "at least I'm going to heaven." At least I'm going to heaven https://t.co/w3nMYWVR6T Natalia Garibotto (@NataaGataa) November 13, 2020

Quoting sources close to the Vatican's press office, CAN reported that a probe was underway to ascertain how her Instagram photo came to be liked.

Also Read: This YouTuber pays people to eat at his restaurant

Pope Francis enjoys immense popularity across social media. His official Instagram account has 7.6 million followers, while he is followed by 18.8 million followers on Twitter.

The Pope rarely composes the content of his social media accounts but approves them all, not the likes though.

He also rarely plans his social media posts except on occasions when he expresses his wish to tweet something about an emergency or a developing situation.