Population, politics, perception: Viral post lays out triple challenge for Indian students overseas

A post on Reddit’s AdmissionProcedure/CollegeAdmin forum has ignited a heated discussion over whether developed nations are increasingly moving to curb the influx of Indian students.

The original post noted that the United States has made student and work visa processes far more challenging in recent years, while Canada has also begun targeting Indian students with tighter policies.

With the UK reportedly becoming stricter as well, the post suggested many prospective students are now shifting focus to Europe, particularly Germany. “What’s so wrong with us that every country wants to limit us?” the post asked.

The post drew strong reactions. One commenter wrote, “They already are. Every developed country has made it more difficult for Indian students to come… This will only get worse as the years go by.” Another argued that the issue stems from sheer population pressure and political optics, saying the UK’s proposed cut to its post-study work visa period and the rise of anti-immigrant politics have compounded challenges.

Others pointed out that while the majority of Indian immigrants are law-abiding and well-assimilated, a small minority’s violations — ranging from overstaying visas to criminal activity — create negative perceptions. Another Redditor emphasised that immigration policies often aim for diversity, meaning no single nationality should dominate the inflow.

“You’re not competing against other countries; you’re competing against each other,” they wrote, noting that high application volumes from India inevitably lead to higher rejection numbers compared to smaller nations.