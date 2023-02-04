Portuguese pooch becomes ‘world’s oldest dog’, took title away from Ohio-based chihuahua mix

Bobi, a Portuguese pooch dog, was crowned the world’s oldest dog two weeks ago. He snatched the title from Spike, who was crowned just two weeks ago.

As of February 2, Bobi was 30 years and 267 days old, which is the highest to date for a dog and took away the title of “world’s oldest dog” by Guinness World Records from Spike. The data keepers also recognised him as the oldest dog on record ever.

In contrast, as of 7 December 2022, Spike was a mere 23 years and seven days old, as per The Guardian.

According to Guinness, Bobi has lived his entire life in the rural village of Conqueiros, in the Leiria district of central Portugal, with the Costa family. He is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a Portuguese livestock guardian dog that is named after the Alentejo region of southern Portugal from which it originates. Life expectancy for the breed is typically between 12 and 14 years.

Born on 11 May 1992 in an outbuilding where the Costa family kept their wood, Bobi was part of a litter of four male puppies.

“I was eight years old,” Leonel Costa, the pet owner now aged 38, told Guinness. “My father was a hunter, and we always had many dogs.”

According to Costa, Bobi has always eaten human food. “What we ate … they ate too … Between a can of animal food or a piece of meat, Bobi doesn’t hesitate and chooses our food,” said Costa.

