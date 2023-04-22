Prabhas reveals new Adipurush poster, movie set to release on June 16

Popular actor Prabhas revealed the new poster of the movie Adipurush on his social media handle to mark the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The poster features a song in the backdrop and shows Prabhas in character. Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, Prabhas wrote: "If you can't visit the Char Dhaam, Just chant the name of Prabhu Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram lyrical motion poster out now in Hindi and Telugu."

Prabhas had previously shared the film's poster on Ram Navami.

Last year, the teaser of Adipurush was released and received criticism for its overuse of CGI effects. However, the film's makers have made it clear that they have been working on improving the VFX and other effects for the movie.

The movie Adipurush is directed by filmmaker Om Raut. It is based on the Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

It is set to release in theatres in IMAX and 3D on June 16, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The film was originally scheduled to release on August 11, 2022, but was postponed to avoid a clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

