scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush' HD version leaked online before OTT release; memes go viral

Feedback

Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush' HD version leaked online before OTT release; memes go viral

The trolls have been sharing several funny memes featuring Adipurush online for the past couple of days.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Adipurush was released amidst high expectations from audiences Adipurush was released amidst high expectations from audiences

In a recent blow to the makers of Adipurush, the controversial film's high-definition (HD) version has been leaked on the internet even before its scheduled release on an over-the-top (OTT) platform.

Following the leak, trolls have taken to sharing a barrage of amusing memes featuring Adipurush online over the past few days. With the film already experiencing difficulties in theatres, the unauthorized circulation of its HD version is expected to further impact its box office performance.

According to media reports, director Om Raut had intended to release Adipurush on a popular OTT platform in July. However, with the HD version already widely available and circulating online, it is unlikely that many viewers will patiently await the official OTT release.

One user took to Twitter to disclose the movie leak, stating, "#Adipurush HD print vachesindhi piracy (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam) languages."

Subsequent to the leak, netizens swiftly began critiquing the film by sharing humorous memes. Nonetheless, certain internet users have appealed to Om Raut and T-Series, the film's production company, to take measures against the website hosting the leaked content.

Here are a few examples of the posts from online platforms:

Adipurush was released amidst high expectations from audiences, but the most expensive Indian film to date, featuring Prabhas, failed to impress viewers. Shortly after its release, the film became embroiled in controversy over objectionable dialogues and subpar visual effects. Unfortunately, this recent leak will only serve to further harm the movie's box office earnings.

Based on the Indian epic Ramayan, written by Valmiki, Adipurush was directed by Om Raut and starred Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles. Prabhas portrayed the character of Raghav, while Saif and Kriti essayed the roles of Lankesh and Janaki, respectively. 'Adipurush' hit theatres on June 16.

Published on: Jul 04, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement