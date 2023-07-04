Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush' HD version leaked online before OTT release; memes go viral

In a recent blow to the makers of Adipurush, the controversial film's high-definition (HD) version has been leaked on the internet even before its scheduled release on an over-the-top (OTT) platform.

Following the leak, trolls have taken to sharing a barrage of amusing memes featuring Adipurush online over the past few days. With the film already experiencing difficulties in theatres, the unauthorized circulation of its HD version is expected to further impact its box office performance.

According to media reports, director Om Raut had intended to release Adipurush on a popular OTT platform in July. However, with the HD version already widely available and circulating online, it is unlikely that many viewers will patiently await the official OTT release.

One user took to Twitter to disclose the movie leak, stating, "#Adipurush HD print vachesindhi piracy (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam) languages."

Subsequent to the leak, netizens swiftly began critiquing the film by sharing humorous memes. Nonetheless, certain internet users have appealed to Om Raut and T-Series, the film's production company, to take measures against the website hosting the leaked content.

Here are a few examples of the posts from online platforms:

You failed to use even 1 % of his potential @omraut @rajeshnair06 #Prabhas is made for larger than life roles it's the directors who should use his potential #Adipurushpic.twitter.com/JX1Joefxjv — . (@shreyashprabhas) June 26, 2023

Innonu gaavanichingalaa makkalae #Adipurush HD print vanthum oru paiya meme podala template edukala 😂😂



Summa kuda pakkura idea illa pola evanukummm😀 — karthik (@karjk) July 4, 2023

#adipurush 500 cr budget,LOL biggest scam ever. instead of making Ramayan,they trying to make KGF with Ramayan story in animation. there was a scene on river,where Koi fish is swimming in river. omg this story supposed to be based on indian subcontinent. 0 respect for everything — rajesh (@virus_rajesh) July 4, 2023

Adipurush was released amidst high expectations from audiences, but the most expensive Indian film to date, featuring Prabhas, failed to impress viewers. Shortly after its release, the film became embroiled in controversy over objectionable dialogues and subpar visual effects. Unfortunately, this recent leak will only serve to further harm the movie's box office earnings.

Based on the Indian epic Ramayan, written by Valmiki, Adipurush was directed by Om Raut and starred Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles. Prabhas portrayed the character of Raghav, while Saif and Kriti essayed the roles of Lankesh and Janaki, respectively. 'Adipurush' hit theatres on June 16.