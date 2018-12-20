Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019: All you need to know about the world's biggest religious festival

India is recognised globally as a country that celebrates its traditions and cultural heritage. And Kumbh Mela, which is the largest peaceful gathering of pilgrims on the planet, is one such event that marks the celebration of Hindu heritage. The Kumbh Mela is held every three years in Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ujjain, and Nasik. The mela returns to each of these cities after 12 years.

Earlier in 2017 at Jeju, South Korea, UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage had adorned 'Kumbh Mela' on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Commencing from January 15, 2019, the sacred city of Prayagraj will observe its first Ardh Kumbh Mela after its recent rechristening. The festivities will end on March 4, 2019. The Kumbh Mela is a mystery for anybody who hasn't been at the centre of chaos in Prayagraj. So, let's unravel the unknown and find out more about the incredible experience one usually associates with the Kumbh Mela's.

The first royal bath (Shahi Snan) of the Ardh Kumbh Mela will be observed on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti. It is here that all the prominent religious groups take a dip at the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj. The second royal bath will take place on January 21 and is called Paush Poornima. The last bath will be observed on the day of the festival of Maha Shivratri on March 4, 2019.

The Kumbh Mela is held on the dates when the waters of the Sangam turns into nectar. The precise dates are calculated according to a combination of astrological positions of Jupiter, the Sun and the Moon.

The Ardh Kumb Mela will commence on January 15 when astrologically, the planet Jupiter is in Aries and Sun and Moon, are in Capricorn during the Hindu month of Magha.

Hindus believe that people who bathe in the river during the auspicious dates are blessed by the Gods themselves and all their sins would be washed away.

Praygraj is well connected by road, train and air. The airport is 12 km away from city centre at Bamrauli. The city has four major railway stations namely Allahabad Junction, Prayag Station, City Station at Rambagh and Daraganj Station. Prayagraj is easily accessible via roads as well.

To promote tourism during Kumbh Mela beginning from January 15, 2019, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government plans to use of inland waterways for transporting pilgrims and tourists between Varanasi and Allahabad, a distance of 60 km. The government has set up four floating terminals, one each at Kila Ghat, Saraswati Ghat, Naini Bridge and Sujawan Ghat. Additionally, two vessels - CL Kasturba and SL Kamla - and small boats will be deployed for pilgrim movement.

The government is also planning an airboat service between Varanasi and Prayagraj by January 26. An airboat can cruise up to 80 kilometres per hour and requires a depth of only 10 centimetres.

As many as 15 crore people are expected to land in Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela. Special security arrangements have been made by the government of Uttar Pradesh. The UP Police and the Fire Department will set up temporary police and fire stations, respectively. The government is planning to install several thousand CCTV cameras and post nearly 20,000 policemen on the job, including 1100 lifeguards.

Peshwai is an important festivity and is a vital part of the Kumbh. Peshwai denotes the grand procession carried out to mark the beginning of the Kumbh Mela by welcoming people from all around the world. Special routes are demarcated for these processions that are led by saints from various Akharas.

The Yogi government is making provisions for a laser light and sound show. The show will commence almost a month before the beginning of Kumbh at the Prayagraj Fort Wall.

Edited By: Udit Verma

