'Praying for speedy recovery': Jay Shah, Sam Billings, Gautam Gambhir, pray for Rishabh Pant; see reactions

On Friday morning, Indians woke up to the news of the horrific car accident of Rishabh Pant. At about 5:15 am in the morning, Pant's car met with an accident on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter has suffered injuries on his back and forehead, several images that have appeared post the accident show. Pant was given primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital and then moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Soon after the information of Pant's accident was shared, top names from the world of cricket took to Twitter to pray for Pant's speedy recovery.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that Pant's progress is being monitored closely and the cricketer will be provided with all the necessary support. "My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support," he said on Twitter.

"Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon," Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting wrote.

Gautam Gambhir too prayed for Pant's speedy recovery. "Wishing a very speedy and full recovery to Rishabh! Take care @RishabhPant17," he said.

"Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely quashed. Horrific to see even," Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund said. England's Sam Billings mentioned, "Hope Rishabh is ok!!!"

"Praying for Rishabh Pants speedy recovery. Relieved to hear that he is safe and stable," former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin tweeted.

IPL franchise Punjab Kings, too, prayed for the complete recovery of Rishabh Pant. "Praying for a quick and complete recovery for the champ. Get well soon," it said.

Pant was a member of India's test team for both victories on their recent tour of Bangladesh.

"Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee," Pant's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals tweeted.

Former Indian women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami tweeted, "Wishing a speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant. Our prayers and wishes are always with you. Get well soon."

"Come back stronger, Rishabh Pant," said Rajasthan Royals.

"Get well soon mere bhai Allah sab thik karega," Mohammed Shami said on Twitter.

According to reports, Pant's condition is currently stable.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined. Thereafter, we'll take the next steps," Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun, told ANI.

